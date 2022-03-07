Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Short Interest Update

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,700 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the January 31st total of 243,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 117,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 32,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Tekla Life Sciences Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE HQL opened at $16.21 on Monday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund or Investment trust. The firm engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.