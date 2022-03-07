Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.22

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 57732 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Telecom Italia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TIAIY)

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

