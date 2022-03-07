Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Gap Down to $8.10

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.10, but opened at $7.76. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 184,326 shares.
Several brokerages have recently commented on ERIC. DZ Bank lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a SEK 121 target price (down previously from SEK 151) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.
The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13. The company has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.31.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERIC)
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC)
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.