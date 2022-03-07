Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Gap Up to $3.77

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.77, but opened at $4.00. Tellurian shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 203,963 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.93.

Get Tellurian alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 2.37.

In other news, Director Claire Harvey bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $51,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,750,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,952 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,467,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,198,000 after acquiring an additional 195,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tellurian by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,805,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,610,000 after buying an additional 1,815,296 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Tellurian by 11,085.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,861,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,254,000 after buying an additional 5,808,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tellurian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,710,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.