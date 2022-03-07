Teloscoin (TELOS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 7th. In the last week, Teloscoin has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. Teloscoin has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $1,019.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Teloscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.87 or 0.00188888 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001005 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00025582 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.39 or 0.00348365 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00056742 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007924 BTC.

Teloscoin Profile

Teloscoin (TELOS) uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Teloscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Teloscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Teloscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

