TELUS (NYSE:TU) Downgraded by TD Securities

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) was downgraded by TD Securities from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

TU has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.55.

NYSE:TU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,593. TELUS has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $26.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average of $23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in TELUS by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in TELUS by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in TELUS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TELUS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in TELUS by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer Experiences TELUS International (DLCX).

