TELUS (NYSE:TU) Downgraded by TD Securities

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) was downgraded by TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
TU has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.55.
NYSE:TU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,593. TELUS has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $26.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average of $23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in TELUS by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in TELUS by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in TELUS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TELUS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in TELUS by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.19% of the company’s stock.
TELUS Company Profile (Get Rating)
TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer Experiences TELUS International (DLCX).
