Temple Bar Investment Trust (LON:TMPL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $992.00

Shares of Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 992 ($13.31) and last traded at GBX 1,013.99 ($13.61), with a volume of 147562 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,056 ($14.17).

The company has a current ratio of 25.13, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The company has a market capitalization of £671.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,198.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,121.71.

Get Temple Bar Investment Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.25 ($0.14) per share. This is a boost from Temple Bar Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $9.75. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Temple Bar Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.11%.

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ninety One Fund Managers UK Limited. It is co-managed by Ninety One UK Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Temple Bar Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temple Bar Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.