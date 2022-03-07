Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Trading Down 8.8%

Shares of Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG – Get Rating) traded down 8.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 214.25 ($2.81) and last traded at GBX 217 ($2.84). 37,209 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 24,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 238 ($3.12).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.26) target price on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Ten Entertainment Group from GBX 325 ($4.26) to GBX 340 ($4.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 323.57 ($4.24).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,018.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of £148.31 million and a PE ratio of -7.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 261.96.

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,100 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, restaurant, and bar services.

