Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.50

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.50 and last traded at $28.18, with a volume of 1530 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.92.

TS has been the topic of several analyst reports. AlphaValue raised shares of Tenaris to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Tenaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €13.00 ($14.61) price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.34.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TS. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tenaris by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 34,795 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Tenaris by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 745,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,329,000 after purchasing an additional 27,371 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 336,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after acquiring an additional 194,584 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,321,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,939,000 after acquiring an additional 12,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 118,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 59,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

