Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.50

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.50 and last traded at $28.18, with a volume of 1530 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.92.
TS has been the topic of several analyst reports. AlphaValue raised shares of Tenaris to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Tenaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €13.00 ($14.61) price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.34.
About Tenaris (NYSE:TS)
Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.
