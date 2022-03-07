Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.90 and last traded at $12.39. Approximately 1,666 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 170,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.46.
A number of research firms have recently commented on TNYA. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenaya Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenaya Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.06.
About Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA)
Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.
