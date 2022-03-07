Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.13.

THC traded down $3.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,460. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $91.89.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $451,510.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 6,090 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $462,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,048 shares of company stock valued at $7,167,643. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 34,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

