Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,217 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.07% of Terminix Global worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Terminix Global by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 747,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Terminix Global by 502.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 42,737 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Terminix Global by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 52,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Terminix Global by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Terminix Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000.

TMX has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair downgraded Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terminix Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of TMX opened at $41.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.77. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.30 and a 1 year high of $53.33.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.73 million. Terminix Global had a net margin of 30.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

