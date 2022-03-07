TerraKRW (KRT) Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 7th. Over the last week, TerraKRW has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraKRW coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraKRW has a market capitalization of $30.00 million and $241,327.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00043189 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.70 or 0.06656500 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,323.55 or 0.99842521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00043802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00047755 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW’s launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 36,742,848,133 coins and its circulating supply is 36,742,119,024 coins. The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

