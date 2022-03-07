TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Stock Price Down 6.5%

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) traded down 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $4.96. 213,101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 208,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on TerrAscend from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on TerrAscend from $6.70 to $7.65 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, TerrAscend presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Get TerrAscend alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average is $6.09.

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.