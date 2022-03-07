Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,850 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 2.1% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $224,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 140.3% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 price target (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $940.09.

TSLA stock traded down $6.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $831.35. 961,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,189,053. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $546.98 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $952.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $927.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total value of $1,276,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $867.80, for a total transaction of $21,695,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,514,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,461,538,672. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

