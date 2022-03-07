Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $76.41

Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $76.41 and last traded at $76.60, with a volume of 31397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXRH. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.04 and its 200 day moving average is $89.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $895.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.98%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $198,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $594,208.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,209. 4.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,541,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $673,312,000 after buying an additional 186,336 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 87.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,444,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,854 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 25.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $316,687,000 after purchasing an additional 662,658 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,288,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,707,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,302,000 after purchasing an additional 44,274 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.