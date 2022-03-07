Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Holdings Decreased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,865 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.21% of Textron worth $31,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXT. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Textron by 418.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 29.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Textron during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Textron by 12.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

Shares of TXT opened at $71.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.83 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

In other Textron news, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 29,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,887.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $196,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,675 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

