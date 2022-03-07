The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) Short Interest Update

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the January 31st total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of WTER stock opened at $0.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37. Alkaline Water has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $2.35.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alkaline Water in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

