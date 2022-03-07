The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Short Interest Update

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,150,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the January 31st total of 17,300,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

NYSE SCHW opened at $79.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.59. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $62.33 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Several brokerages have commented on SCHW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.78.

In related news, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $5,811,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 6,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total transaction of $536,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 752,471 shares of company stock worth $66,896,376. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

