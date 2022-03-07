The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,665,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 543,320 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.02% of Chemours worth $55,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,922,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $404,593,000 after purchasing an additional 143,307 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chemours by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,192,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,723,000 after buying an additional 39,467 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Chemours by 4.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,340,000 after buying an additional 90,340 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Chemours by 15.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,742,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,627,000 after buying an additional 236,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chemours by 9.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,133,000 after buying an additional 124,892 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chemours has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $25.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $24.46 and a 12 month high of $38.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.96.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). Chemours had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 70.34%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.55%.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

