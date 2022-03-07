The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for GAP in a report released on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. B. Riley also issued estimates for GAP’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. GAP had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of GAP from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on GAP from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on GAP from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GAP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.06.

NYSE GPS opened at $14.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.72. GAP has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

In other GAP news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $124,360.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of GAP by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,490,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $432,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GAP by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $67,991,000 after buying an additional 104,716 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in shares of GAP by 25.4% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,291,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $74,718,000 after buying an additional 666,301 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of GAP by 63.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,189,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,673,000 after buying an additional 848,404 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in GAP by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,813,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,017,000 after purchasing an additional 106,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

