The Gym Group’s (GYM) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

The Gym Group (LON:GYM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 320 ($4.29) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 72.60% from the company’s current price.
GYM has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.89) target price on shares of The Gym Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.56) target price on shares of The Gym Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 318 ($4.27).
Shares of The Gym Group stock opened at GBX 185.40 ($2.49) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 238.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 259.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £329.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.60. The Gym Group has a twelve month low of GBX 177.40 ($2.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 317.50 ($4.26).
The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.
