The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Sets New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $33.69 and last traded at $33.92, with a volume of 2883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.38.

Specifically, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $378,938.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $12,610,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cfra lowered their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Consumer Edge raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.75.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $475.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 60,175 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,784,000 after buying an additional 185,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

