The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS cut its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,151 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Hershey in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Hershey by 163.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total transaction of $1,025,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $27,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,019,611 shares of company stock worth $207,158,028 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $212.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.39. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $146.06 and a 52-week high of $213.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.79.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

