The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Bought by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 909.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 52.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.58.

SJM stock opened at $133.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.30. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $116.14 and a 52-week high of $145.82.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 56.65%.

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

