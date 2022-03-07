The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Kroger in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh anticipates that the company will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Kroger’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Get Kroger alerts:

KR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.61.

KR opened at $58.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.43. Kroger has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $58.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.89.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Kroger by 4.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,571,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,857,000 after buying an additional 840,200 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Kroger by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,175 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,564,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,116,000 after acquiring an additional 33,929 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 28.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Kroger by 1.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,812,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,998,000 after purchasing an additional 71,348 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kroger (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.