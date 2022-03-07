The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,460,000 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the January 31st total of 5,710,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of MOS opened at $59.83 on Monday. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $59.95. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.68 and a 200-day moving average of $38.95.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mosaic will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.51%.

Mosaic announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

In related news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Mosaic by 522.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 417,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,252,000 after acquiring an additional 350,306 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Mosaic by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Mosaic by 28.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,771,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,437,000 after acquiring an additional 613,248 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Mosaic by 2,375.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 97,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the second quarter worth about $284,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

