The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Position Raised by WestEnd Advisors LLC

WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $23,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,488,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,769,099,000 after purchasing an additional 631,566 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,743,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,691 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,317,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,766 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,735,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,807,000 after purchasing an additional 125,073 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 16,588.9% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,655,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633,145 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $6.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $178.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,215,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.84 and its 200-day moving average is $202.05. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.44 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.40%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

