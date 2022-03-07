The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Decreased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 832,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,491 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.3% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $136,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.08. 194,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,670,925. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.58 and its 200-day moving average is $150.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $368.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $125.32 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

