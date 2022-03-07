The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $66.00

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 66 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 67.08 ($0.90), with a volume of 3869445 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.50 ($0.97).
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RTN. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.15) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, January 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.68) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 137 ($1.84).
The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 97.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 99.13. The firm has a market cap of £513.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.04.
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
