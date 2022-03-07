The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,676,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,944,539,000 after purchasing an additional 321,182 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,880,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,365,382,000 after buying an additional 18,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,656,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,019,459,000 after buying an additional 139,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $862,328,000 after buying an additional 132,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,718,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $760,389,000 after purchasing an additional 36,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.97.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $258.49 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $219.07 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

