The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams accounts for approximately 1.3% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.7% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 198.5% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SHW. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Northcoast Research lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.97.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $14.61 on Monday, hitting $243.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,033. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $219.07 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The company has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $295.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

