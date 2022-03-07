The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.52

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.52 and last traded at $12.53, with a volume of 132122 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.13.

SWGAY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of The Swatch Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Swatch Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 375 to CHF 360 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.21.

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

