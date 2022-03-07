The Toronto-Dominion Bank Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.07. Cormark has a “Market Perform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.98 billion.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$108.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.50 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$103.89.

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$98.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$179.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.76. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$78.40 and a 12-month high of C$109.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$102.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$93.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 40.93%.

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 19,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.06, for a total transaction of C$1,833,517.28.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.