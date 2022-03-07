The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) – Desjardins increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.95. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.15 EPS.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.97 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.98 billion.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$117.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$108.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$103.89.

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$98.54 on Monday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$78.40 and a twelve month high of C$109.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$102.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$179.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 40.93%.

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 19,288 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.06, for a total transaction of C$1,833,517.28.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

