The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$104.62.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. CIBC upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$108.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TSE:TD traded down C$1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$97.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,048,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,345,482. The stock has a market cap of C$177.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$102.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$93.47. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$79.57 and a 12 month high of C$109.08.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 39.65%.

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 19,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.06, for a total transaction of C$1,833,517.28.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

