The Transfer Token Market Cap Hits $556.55 Million (TTT)

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. The Transfer Token has a market capitalization of $556.55 million and $462,083.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Transfer Token coin can now be bought for about $5.31 or 0.00013587 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00077982 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC.

The Transfer Token Profile

The Transfer Token (TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,829,524 coins. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

