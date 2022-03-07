The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,254 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $17,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $141,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 35.8% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 28.5% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 4,939.7% in the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after buying an additional 86,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.2% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 101,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.32.

Shares of DIS traded down $3.12 on Monday, reaching $137.60. 156,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,711,907. The firm has a market cap of $250.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $129.26 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.