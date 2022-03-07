The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Short Interest Down 19.5% in February

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the January 31st total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

WEDXF stock opened at $1.74 on Monday. Westaim has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.28 million, a PE ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 0.61.

The Westaim Corp. engages in the provision of long-term capital to businesses operating primarily within the global financial services industry. The firm invests, directly and indirectly, through acquisitions, joint ventures, and other arrangements. Its investments include Skyward Specialty and Arena.

