The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,200 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the January 31st total of 136,600 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YORW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of York Water by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 817,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,037,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of York Water by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of York Water by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of York Water by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of York Water by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 264,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,051,000 after purchasing an additional 12,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YORW stock opened at $46.68 on Monday. York Water has a 52-week low of $41.51 and a 52-week high of $53.77. The firm has a market cap of $611.74 million, a PE ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.1949 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is 61.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

