Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Short Interest Down 18.4% in February

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the January 31st total of 308,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Theratechnologies stock opened at $2.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $255.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Theratechnologies has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $4.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.30.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 39.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Theratechnologies will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 77,441 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,692,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,307,000 after acquiring an additional 79,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

Theratechnologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Theratechnologies, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in addressing medical needs of patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). The firm offers its product under the brand name of EGRIFTA, which approved therapy for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy.

