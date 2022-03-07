Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $22.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $524.74. 31,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,961. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $434.63 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The firm has a market cap of $205.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $586.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $598.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.83%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TMO shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.31.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

