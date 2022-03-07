Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ameren were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 45,966.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,219,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,227 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ameren by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,368,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,968 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 40.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,993,000 after acquiring an additional 458,665 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 189.4% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 411,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,331,000 after acquiring an additional 269,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 5.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,884,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,626,000 after acquiring an additional 268,911 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AEE opened at $89.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.79. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $71.31 and a 12 month high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.29%.

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $2,330,067.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,171 shares of company stock valued at $8,490,103 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

