Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,889 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 144.0% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after buying an additional 20,291 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the third quarter valued at about $311,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the second quarter valued at about $1,920,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 27.6% during the third quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HELE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

HELE opened at $205.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.12. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $194.48 and a fifty-two week high of $256.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.84.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.23 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

