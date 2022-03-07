Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 76.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,878 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,944,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 11,306.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 71,682 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 15.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,213,000 after acquiring an additional 67,548 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 218.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after acquiring an additional 43,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,302,000. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLAB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.44.

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total value of $155,768.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $155,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

SLAB stock opened at $140.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.23. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.15 and a 52-week high of $211.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 258.69%. The company had revenue of $208.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

