Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 42,916 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,916 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 3.7% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 69,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BlackLine during the third quarter worth $5,431,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 10.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackLine by 44.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackLine by 8.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $69.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 4.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.11. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $65.15 and a one year high of $135.00.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $243,762.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $529,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,927 shares of company stock worth $808,578 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.11.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

