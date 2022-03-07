Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes Position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Middlesex Water at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,845,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,444,000 after buying an additional 1,388,936 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Middlesex Water by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 544,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,922,000 after purchasing an additional 295,321 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Middlesex Water by 1,394.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,403,000 after purchasing an additional 121,685 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in Middlesex Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,032,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Middlesex Water by 290.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 78,800 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

MSEX opened at $106.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.10 and a 200-day moving average of $105.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.47 and a beta of 0.48. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $121.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.11). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is currently 56.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $50,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP G. Christian Jr. Andreasen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,506 shares of company stock valued at $472,287 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company Profile (Get Rating)

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.