thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.40

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.40 and last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 24868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

About thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF)

thyssenkrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.