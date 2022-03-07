Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Trading Up 8.7%

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) was up 8.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.95 and last traded at $17.94. Approximately 2,789 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 312,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.42. The stock has a market cap of $727.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flat Footed LLC purchased a new position in Tidewater during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,930,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in Tidewater during the 4th quarter valued at $3,489,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tidewater by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,290,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,853,000 after purchasing an additional 185,755 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tidewater during the 4th quarter valued at $1,507,000. Finally, Valueworks LLC boosted its stake in Tidewater by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 472,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 139,033 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

