TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Short Interest Update

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,400 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the January 31st total of 100,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,115,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:TLLTF opened at $0.28 on Monday. TILT has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.32.
TILT Company Profile (Get Rating)
