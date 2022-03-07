TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Short Interest Update

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,400 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the January 31st total of 100,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,115,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:TLLTF opened at $0.28 on Monday. TILT has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.32.

TILT Company Profile (Get Rating)

TILT Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions for the cannabis industry in USA and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Technology/Distribution, Cannabis, Accessories, and Corporate. The Technology/Distribution segment includes Baker, Blackbird, and Briteside. The Cannabis segment is comprised of SVH, Sea Hunter and Standard Farms.

